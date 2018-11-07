LIVE BLOG: Key midterm races around the U.S.

(KGTV) — As polls begin to close around the country, here are some of the key races this Election Day.

(* marks a race's incumbent)

Florida (US House): Donna Shalala (D) v. Maria Elvira Salazar (R) — PROJECTED WINNER: SHALALA

Democrat Donna Shalala is projected to win Florida's 27th Congressional District seat, flipping the district for the first time in three decades, according to CNN.

Virginia (US House): Jennifer Wexton (D) v. *Barbara Comstock (R) — PROJECTED WINNER: WEXTON

Democrat Jennifer Wexton is projected to win Virginia's 10th District from Republican incumbent Barbara Comstock, according to CNN. It marks the first time in nearly 40 years a Democrat will hold the seat.

Florida (US Senate): *Bill Nelson (D) v. Rick Scott (R)

In process...

Texas (US Senate): Beto O'Rouke (D) v. Ted Cruz (R)

In process...