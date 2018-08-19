D.C. Daily: White House lawyer isn't 'John Dean type ‘RAT,'' Trump tweets

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday, insisting that White House Lawyer Don McGahn isn’t “a John Dean type ‘RAT.’”

The tweet makes reference to the Watergate-era White House attorney who turned on Richard Nixon, the Associated Press reports.

In a series of Sunday-morning tweets, Trump also slammed the New York Times story saying that McGahn is cooperating with the special counsel team investigating Russian meddling in the US election.

The failing @nytimes wrote a Fake piece today implying that because White House Councel Don McGahn was giving hours of testimony to the Special Councel, he must be a John Dean type “RAT.” But I allowed him and all others to testify - I didn’t have to. I have nothing to hide...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2018

....and have demanded transparency so that this Rigged and Disgusting Witch Hunt can come to a close. So many lives have been ruined over nothing - McCarthyism at its WORST! Yet Mueller & his gang of Dems refuse to look at the real crimes on the other side - Media is even worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2018

US says conserving oil is no longer an economic imperative

(ABC) -- Conserving oil is no longer an economic imperative for the U.S., the Trump administration declares in a major new policy statement that threatens to undermine decades of government campaigns for gas-thrifty cars and other conservation programs.

The position was outlined in a memo released last month in support of the administration's proposal to relax fuel mileage standards. The government released the memo online this month without fanfare. Growth of natural gas and other alternatives to petroleum has reduced the need for imported oil, which "in turn affects the need of the nation to conserve energy," the Energy Department said.

It also cites the now decade-old fracking revolution that has unlocked U.S. shale oil reserves, giving "the United States more flexibility than in the past to use our oil resources with less concern."

Trump adviser: Besides Russia, 'national security concern' on, China, North Korea and Iran election meddling

(ABC) -- National Security Adviser John Bolton said Russia is only one of four countries that could potentially try to interfere in the 2018 U.S. midterm elections. Add Interest In an exclusive interview Sunday morning, Bolton told ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent and "This Week" Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz that the U.S. is also concerned about possible election meddling by China, North Korea and Iran.

“I can say definitively that it's a sufficient national security concern about Chinese meddling, Iranian meddling and North Korean meddling that we're taking steps to try to prevent it, so it's all four of those countries, really,” Bolton said in the interview at Jerusalem's King David Hotel.

