D.C. Daily: US plans to pull out of intermediate range nuke pact with Russia

WASHINGTON D.C. (KGTV) -- President Donald Trump said Saturday that he plans to pull out of an arms control agreement between the US and Russia, according to the Associated Press.

The pact, signed in 1987 by the US and the former Soviet Union, prohibits both countries from owning, producing or test-flying ground-launched cruise missiles with a range of 300 to 3,400 miles.

"Russia has violated the agreement. They have been violating it for many years," Trump said at the Nevada rally. “And we're not going to let them violate a nuclear agreement and go out and do weapons and we're not allowed to."

The agreement keeps the US from developing new weapons, with the country saying it will begin developing the weapons unless Russia and China agree not to possess or develop the missiles.

Russia has condemned the US for pulling out of the agreement, calling it a “very dangerous step,” while Congress remains mixed.

A split also emerged internationally in Europe with Britain saying it stands “absolutely resolute” with the US and Germany calling the move “regrettable.”

Republicans slam 'mob' for aggressive confrontation of Nancy Pelosi

(ABC) -- A new video shows a group of purported "anti-communists" shouting down and insulting House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is receiving condemnation from several Republican lawmakers.

The video posted on YouTube, which shows Pelosi being confronted outside a Miami Democratic campaign event Wednesday, includes protesters chasing and heckling Pelosi and banging on a door after her and her staff walk through it.

One of the protesters can be heard saying, "It's the Proud Boys in here," a reference to the far-right group that is under investigation over a series of attacks on protesters in New York last weekend.

Several Republicans including Rep. Steve Scalise and Sen. Marco Rubio took to Twitter late Friday night and Saturday to condemn the group.

FULL STORY

Federal government wades into California water wars

(ABC) -- President Donald Trump is wading into California's water wars, demanding speedy action by the federal government to divert much-needed water resources to farmers in California's central valley — a move sure to infuriate left-leaning environmentalists on the west coast.

Signing a presidential memorandum in Arizona Friday, the president set into motion a plan that's expected to benefit farmers who have complained about water restrictions intended to protect endangered fish and other species.

“This is a vital action ... to improve access to water in the American West,” President Trump said, signing the memorandum. “They've taken it away, they have so much water and they don't know what to do with it and they send it out to sea.”

FULL STORY