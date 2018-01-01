DC Daily: Trump's Twitter strikes Pakistan after clock strikes midnight

Here's what's happening in the world of politics on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

President Trump's first 2018 tweet takes aim at Pakistan

-- Hours after the clock struck 12 and ushered in a new year, President Donald Trump's twitter account took a strike at Pakistan.

In his first tweet of the new year, President Trump claimed Pakistan has given the U.S. "nothing but lies" and "deceit" after $33 billion of aid over 15 years.

The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!" he tweeted.

Last week, news broke that the U.S. might withhold $225 million in aid to Pakistan because of Trump's frustration over its handling of terrorists, CNN reports citing the New York Times. Read more.

12 dead in Iranian demonstrations

-- Over four days of protests in Iran sparked by claims of government corruption, 12 people have died, CNN reported.

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani had called for calm on Sunday.

"Our great nation has witnessed a number of similar incidents in the past and has comfortably dealt with them. This is nothing," Rouhani said in a meeting with Iranian MPs on Monday, according to CNN.

Protests have voiced concerns about rising living costs and a stagnant economy. Rouhani has said there are legitimate concerns for legal protests to take place.

Iran is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama Administration. The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

President Trump continued tweeting on the protests, renewing his calls for human rights for Iranians.

"Iran is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama Administration. The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE!" Trump tweeted. Read more.

North Korea warns U.S. of nuclear button 'always on the desk'

-- North Korea leader Kim Jong Un extended an olive branch to South Korean leaders and warned the U.S. in his New Year's Day address.

Un declared wishes "for peaceful resolution with our southern border," CNN reported, while declaring the country's nuclear ambitions complete and a launch button was "always on the desk in my office."

South Korea said they would welcome talks between leaders of the countries saying, "the (President's office) has been expressing its intent to talk with North Korea anytime, anywhere and regardless of formality if this is for the normalization of the inter-Korean relations and for the peace of the Korean Peninsula." Read more.