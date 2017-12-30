DC Daily: Trump warns Iran over protests; Pence's neighbor hangs 'Make America Gay Again' sign
Mark Saunders
9:10 AM, Dec 30, 2017
Here's what's happening in the political world Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.
Iran warns against 'illegal' protests, Trump warns Iran
-- Protests by pro-government supporters broke out in Iran Saturday, after two days of demonstrations by anti-government protestors.
About 2,000 people gathered in the state's capital of Tehran to support government policies, CNN reported.
Coverage of anti-government demonstrations have been given less attention by state-run media though. Iran's Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli warned against "illegal" public gatherings, saying any groups wishing to congregate must file an official request and be granted permission.
Many reports of peaceful protests by Iranian citizens fed up with regime's corruption & its squandering of the nation's wealth to fund terrorism abroad. Iranian govt should respect their people's rights, including right to express themselves. The world is watching! #IranProtests
President Donald Trump tweeted that Iran should "respect their people's rights" and said citizens are fed up with the country's "corruption."
"Many reports of peaceful protests by Iranian citizens fed up with regime’s corruption & its squandering of the nation’s wealth to fund terrorism abroad. Iranian govt should respect their people’s rights, including right to express themselves. The world is watching!" Trump tweeted.
-- Neighbors sharing a driveway with Vice President Mike Pence hung a banner reading "Make America Gay Again" outside the property this week, CNN reported.
The banner, positioned at the end of a driveway both homes share, featured the words written on a rainbow flag. Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said the when the neighbor posted the banner, the Secret Service didn't stop him.
Pence arrived in Aspen Tuesday according to a report.
"He was real sheepish and thought he might be confronted by the Secret Service or deputies who'd tell him he couldn't do it," DiSalvo said. "When they said, 'We're not here to control your free speech rights,' they came out with chili and began feeding them."