DC Daily: Trump says tariffs will be removed if new NAFTA deal is signed

Exclusive Comey interview to air on ABC in April

-- Former FBI Director James Comey will be interviewed on ABC's "20/20" on April 15, days before his new book is released.



ABC said the "nothing's off limits" interview with Comey will be conducted by ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulous.



Comey's book, titled "A Higher Loyalty," will be released two days after the interview.

Trump: Tariffs will come off if new NAFTA deal is signed

-- President Trump dangled the possibility of lifting the new steel and aluminum tariffs he's imposed if NAFTA is renegotiated to terms more favorable to the U.S.



On Monday morning, the president tweeted:

We have large trade deficits with Mexico and Canada. NAFTA, which is under renegotiation right now, has been a bad deal for U.S.A. Massive relocation of companies & jobs. Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum will only come off if new & fair NAFTA agreement is signed. Also, Canada must.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2018

He added:

...treat our farmers much better. Highly restrictive. Mexico must do much more on stopping drugs from pouring into the U.S. They have not done what needs to be done. Millions of people addicted and dying. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2018

"To protect our Country we must protect American Steel! #AMERICA FIRST"

To protect our Country we must protect American Steel! #AMERICA FIRST — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2018

Trump has said he is imposing a 25% tariff on steel imports and a 10% tariff on aluminum imports. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told CNN Sunday that no country will be excluded from the tariffs.



Mueller probe may be expanding to include Middle East

-- Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the election may be taking a different turn, according to a New York Times report.



The Times says Mueller may potentially look into the involvement and influence of Lebanese-American businessman George Nader, who has close ties to the United Arab Emirates.



Nader had frequent meetings at the White House last year, ahead of President Trump's trip to the region. Nader reportedly met with Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner, among others.

Trump's comments leave gun debate paused in Congress

-- While congressional leaders continue to search for viable solutions to address America's gun violence, not even some of the more limited proposals are likely to make it to the Senate floor this week, and other issues are starting to crowd Capitol Hill's agenda.



It's been more than two weeks since a gunman killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida, but mixed messages from the White House and reluctance in Congress to tackle anything more than narrow changes has led to a legislative paralysis in Washington.



At the forefront of the uncertainty on guns is President Donald Trump. Congressional leaders, as well as rank-and-file members, had been waiting for Trump to take the lead on the issue or at least clearly spell out his priorities, but after a week's worth of confusing and seemingly conflicted statements, the President's contributions have done little to move legislation forward.



