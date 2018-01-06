DC Daily: Trump rebukes mental fitness criticisms, saying he's 'a very stable genius'

Here's what's happening in the world of politics Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Trump pushes back on mental fitness criticisms: I'm "a very stable genius"

-- President Trump took to Twitter early Saturday to also downplay criticism of his mental fitness for office, sparked in part by the released of "Fire and Fury."'

In a series of Tweets, Trump claimed his two greatest assets in life have been his "mental stability and being, like, really smart."

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Read more.

Colorado Republican Senator steps up for legalized marijuana

-- Republican Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado called out Attorney General Jeff Sessions for rescinding an Obama-era memo on legal marijuana enforcement and what he said were promises made to him.

Speaking before the Senate, CNN reported Gardner said Sessions' move is "a trampling of Colorado's rights, its voters."

Gardner called out what he said had been a pledge from Sessions before his confirmation as well, asking, "I would like to know from the attorney general: What changed?"

Critics, like Gardner, said Sessions' decision violates states' rights and causes uncertainty in legal marijuana industries.

Read more.

Border protection master plan gets a price tag: $33 billion

-- President Trump's administration has requested $33 billion to fulfill a campaign promise to lock down the U.S. border with Mexico.

The plan calls for $18 billion to be used for the long-promised border wall and $15 billion for technology, personnel, and readiness, CNN reported.

The official document, "Critical CBP Requirements to Improve Border Security," details a 2,026-mile border wall system, comprising about 864 miles of new wall and about 1,163 miles of replacement or secondary wall.

Read more.

Trumps express fury over "Fire and Fury" release

-- President Donald Trump continued his attack on the author of the recently released "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" book, calling him "a total loser" on Twitter.

"Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad!" Trump tweeted.

Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad! https://t.co/mEeUhk5ZV9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

That discrediting was followed by the First Lady, Melania Trump, who released a statement via her communications director:

"The book is a work of fiction. It is a long-form tabloid that peddles false statements and total fabrications about Mrs. Trump," Stephanie Grisham said in a statement to CNN. "In short, it's irresponsible and yet another 'journalist' looking to profit off the Trump family and this administration."

Rep. John Garamendi, a Democrat from California, claimed Republicans, however, are also concerned with the president's stability and comparing him to North Korea's Kim J, he told CNN.

"We've got a crazy leading the North Korea and we've got a crazy in the White House," Garamendi said. "We got a guy in the White House who's unstable and not fit for office.

"I'm not going to tell you who they are, but I'm telling you, they are key people in the Republican Congress. They're just shaking their heads, saying, 'Oh my God, look what he did today.' They're concerned. They know what's happening."

The book has sparked backlash for and against the president and the author. Wolff claimed to have fly-on-the-wall access to the White House to detail the interactions between leaders of the Trump Administration.

I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don't exist. Look at this guy's past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

After the Trump Administration threatened to sue Wolff for publishing the book, the novel's release was pushed up to the following day.