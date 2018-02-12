DC Daily: Trump's budget plan still calls for border wall funding
Trump unveils budget plan
-- President Trump released his budget plan for 2019, and it includes his much-discussed infrastructure plan and proposal for funding for a border wall.
The $4.4 trillion budget plan does not include the bill passed by Congress last week that ended the federal government shutdown.
Trump's plan includes:
-- Over $20 billion aimed at border security, including the building of the border wall
-- Increased military spending
-- $85.5 billion for care and other programs for military veterans
-- $17 billion to battle the ongoing opioid crisis
-- Cuts to assistance programs such as Medicaid and Medicare
Justice Ginsburg says "#MeToo" will have staying power
-- During an interview with CNN, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said she believes the ongoing "#MeToo" movement will have "staying power" and that she doesn't worry about a serious backlash.
"It's too widespread," Ginsburg said in an interview with CNN's Poppy Harlow at Columbia University Sunday. "It's amazing," she added, "that for the first time, women are really listened to because sexual harassment had often been dismissed as 'well, she made it up.'"
When Harlow pressed whether Congress was acting quickly enough, Ginsburg paused. "This Congress is not ... I mean it's been very hard even to keep the government going lately," she said to laughter.
"My hope is that Congress will think about people -- where the United States population now is, and I am putting my faith in the millennials," Ginsburg added.