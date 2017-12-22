DC Daily: Trump expresses desire to work with Democrats, Pelosi urges Russia probe continue

Here's what's happening in the world of politics Friday, Dec. 22, 2017.

Trump expresses desire to work with Democrats on infrastructure

-- President Donald Trump tweeted Friday the desire to work with Democratic lawmakers on infrastructure, after Republicans passed a major tax overhaul with no support from across the aisle.

"At some point, and for the good of the country, I predict we will start working with the Democrats in a Bipartisan fashion. Infrastructure would be a perfect place to start. After having foolishly spent $7 trillion in the Middle East, it is time to start rebuilding our country!" Trump tweeted.

The recently passed GOP-backed tax bill was passed this week with virtually no support from Democrats.

Pelosi urges Ryan to continue Russian investigation

-- House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to Speaker Paul Ryan urging him to continue the House Russia investigation.

Pelosi said Democrats were, "deeply concerned by the Majority's efforts to curtail the House Intelligence Committee investigation and its overall failure to address Russia's meddling in the 2016 election," according to CNN.

"Nothing less than America's democracy and national security are at stake, and therefore we must fully investigate Russia's assault on our election systems to prevent future foreign attacks," the California Democrat wrote. "We expect that you will take urgent action to ensure this investigation can continue, and justice can be pursued, unhindered."

Top White House aide Rick Dearborn to depart

-- Deputy White House Chief of Staff Rick Dearborn will leave the Trump administration in 2018.

Dearborn will reportedly pursue work in the private sector, according to CNN. He is credited with overseeing political operation, public outreach, and legislative affairs in the White House.

Doug Jones: Sexual harassment allegations have 'reached a tipping point'

-- Alabama Senator-elect Doug Jones clarified comments he made regarding sexual harassment allegations against President Trump.

Jones had said he thought it was time to "move on" after being asked if the president should resign in the light of allegations, CNN reported.

"I go back to the fact that those allegations were made, and he was elected President of the United States, and I think the American people spoke on that," Jones said. "At this time, there's other things out there, but I think at this point we need to move on and try to work with some real issues facing this country and not getting at odds with the President any more than we have to."

Speaking Thursday on "Late Night with Set Meyer," Jones said he wasn't talking about those allegations.

"And especially after these allegations -- not only with the President, but with others across the country and Roy Moore, I think we've truly reached a tipping point. A kind of a crossroads in this country, where women who have been abused and felt abused can now stand up, speak out. That is what I have been for all along," Jones said.

