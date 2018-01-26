DC Daily: Trump dismisses report he wanted Robert Mueller fired as 'fake news'

What's happening in the political world :



Trump denies report he wanted to fire Mueller

-- President Trump Friday denied a New York Times report that he was prepared to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller.



The New York Times report indicated the president wanted Mueller dismissed in June 2017, but White House counsel Don McGahn reportedly refused to order the Justice Department to fire Mueller because he disagreed with the president's reasoning.



While at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump addressed the report: "Fake news, folks. Fake news … Typical New York Times."



Two people told the New York Times that Trump expressed concern over three possible conflicts of interest, including a dispute Mueller had involving Trump National Golf Club, the law firm Mueller previously had worked at and the fact that Mueller had recently been interviewed to head the FBI.



The Times said the discussion over Mueller's potential conflicts of interest in June 2017 arose following reports that Mueller was looking into a possible obstruction of justice case.



Mueller is currently investigating any possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election. Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion between his campaign and Russia.



Read more

Trump touts "America First" in Davos address

-- President Trump stood before the attendees of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and put a spotlight on the improving U.S. economy.



In his address, Trump said, "I believe in America. As President of the United States, I will always put America First. Just like the leaders of other countries should put their countries first. But America First does not mean America alone," Trump said.



The president also declared America "open for business" and insisted that conditions for business in the United States have never been stronger.



He proclaimed that policies must be focused on improving conditions for "forgotten people," a theme he campaigned upon as a presidential candidate.



"When people are forgotten, the world becomes fractured," he said. "Only by hearing and responding to the voices of the forgotten can we create a bright future that is truly shared by all."







Read more

Kennedy to give Democrat response to Trump's State of the Union

-- Massachusetts Rep. Joseph Kennedy III will deliver the Democratic Party's response to President Trump's State of the Union address next week.



Kennedy, 37, is seen as a rising star in a party that has many in the senior ranks well into their 70s.



Kennedy comes from one of the most prominent families in American politics as the great nephew of former President John F. Kennedy. He will follow in the footsteps of his great uncle, Sen. Ted Kennedy, who was part of a group response to President Ronald Reagan's State of the Union in 1982.



Last year, Kennedy garnered national attention during the health care debate when he delivered an emotional speech that went viral. During a marathon committee markup on the GOP's Obamacare repeal and replace bill, Kennedy ripped House Speaker Paul Ryan personally. He took issue with the fellow Catholic's interpretation of the scripture and calling the measure an "act of mercy." Kennedy denounced the proposal to repeal and replace Obamcare as an "act of malice."



Read more

CNN contributed to this report