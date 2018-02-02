DC Daily: Trump blasts FBI, Department of Justice ahead of memo release

What's happening in the political world :



Trump attacks FBI, DOJ ahead of memo release

-- President Trump criticized the FBI and Department of Justice hours after he approved the release of the controversial "Nunes memo."



On Friday morning, the president tweeted: "The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans - something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. Rank & File are great people!"

In the memo composed by House Intelligence Chair Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the FBI is accused of abusing its power by conducting surveillance on a Trump campaign official. The memo also accuses the agency of bias against Republicans.



The FBI has come out against the release of the memo, citing grave concerns about its accuracy. Democrats believe the memo will be used in an attempt to derail the ongoing Russia investigation.



GOP leaders say the situation is about transparency and the memo is not an indictment of the FBI.



Ex-FBI directory Comey responds to decision to release memo

-- James Comey, the FBI director fired by President Trump in May 2017, took to Twitter to defend the agency.



On his Twitter account, Comey said: "All should appreciate the FBI speaking up. I wish more of our leaders would. But take heart: American history shows that, in the long run, weasels and liars never hold the field, so long as good people stand up. Not a lot of schools or streets named for Joe McCarthy."

Comey's comments come as intelligence officials argue against the president's decision to declassify the "Nunes memo." Many in the intelligence community believe the memo could have a negative impact on national security.

