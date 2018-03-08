DC Daily: Trump asked witnesses about special counsel interviews in Russia probe, NYT reports

What's happening in the political world :



Report: Trump asked witnesses about special counsel interviews

-- President Trump reportedly asked his former chief of staff Reince Priebus if special counsel investigators had been "nice" during his interview, according to The New York Times, citing two people familiar with the conversation.



Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators are aware of two occasions where Trump asked witnesses about conversations they had with investigators, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing three people familiar with the encounters.



In the other instance, Trump reportedly told an aide that White House counsel Donald McGahn should put out a statement denying a previous Times report -- in which the paper said McGahn told investigators that Trump asked him to fire Mueller.



The special counsel's investigation is currently one of several probes looking into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and whether Trump campaign associates have any ties with Russians.



Trump upset with Sanders over Stormy Daniels response

-- President Trump is upset with White House press secretary Sarah Sanders over her responses Wednesday regarding his alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, a source close to the White House tells CNN.



Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, filed suit against Trump this week alleging he hadn't signed a nondisclosure agreement that would have prevented her from discussing their alleged sexual affair.



On Wednesday, Sanders told reporters that the arbitration was won "in the President's favor." The statement is an admission that the nondisclosure agreement exists, and that it directly involves the President. It is the first time the White House has admitted the President was involved in any way with Daniels.



"POTUS is very unhappy," the source said. "Sarah gave the Stormy Daniels storyline steroids yesterday."



Kushner met with Mexican president without U.S. ambassador

-- The U.S. ambassador to Mexico was not invited to a meeting between senior White House adviser Jared Kushner and Mexican officials, including President Enrique Peña Nieto, a U.S. official told CNN.



Roberta Jacobson, a career diplomat who has more than 30 years of experience in the region, announced her retirement earlier this month effective in May. Her departure comes at a time when US relations with Mexico have been strained over issues related to trade and migration.



Kimberly Breier, who was just nominated to be the new assistant secretary for Western Hemisphere -- a senior State Department position Jacobson previously held -- was with Kushner at the Wednesday meeting.



The New York Times first reported that Jacobson was not at the meeting.



The timing of the meeting came amid NAFTA negotiations and questions over President Donald Trump's tariff proposal. It also comes shortly after Kushner had his security clearance downgraded because he had not obtained his full clearance.