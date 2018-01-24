DC Daily: President Trump says no DACA 'if there is no Wall'

What's happening in the political world :



Trump says no DACA if there is no border wall

-- President Trump blasted Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer's decision to pull the proposed border wall from negotiations over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, saying a wall is required as part of any potential deal.



"Cryin' Chuck Schumer fully understands, especially after his humiliating defeat, that if there is no Wall, there is no DACA. We must have safety and security, together with a strong Military, for our great people!" the President tweeted Tuesday night.

CNN reported earlier Tuesday that a staffer who works for Schumer called the White House on Monday and said the proposal, which Schumer put on the table during a Friday meeting with Trump, was no longer operative.



Over the weekend, Congress forced a government shutdown over immigration policy disputes, including funding for the wall and the future of DACA recipients.



Including funding for a border wall in immigration reform talks could push away liberal Democrats from supporting long-term funding, but attract conservative Republicans to getting behind a deal.

Trump's morning tweet(s)

-- The economy was on President Trump's mind when he posted this on his Twitter timeline Wednesday morning:

Tremendous investment by companies from all over the world being made in America. There has never been anything like it. Now Disney, J.P. Morgan Chase and many others. Massive Regulation Reduction and Tax Cuts are making us a powerhouse again. Long way to go! Jobs, Jobs, Jobs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2018

GOP lawmakers spotlight "jaw-dropping" FBI texts

-- As lawmakers from six committees continue to sift through a new trove of text messages from top FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, details of what one GOP senator called their "jaw-dropping" exchanges are trickling out.



In one, Strzok, the former No. 2 counterintelligence official at the FBI, seemed to suggest he didn't think there was any "'there' there" to the special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the US election, according to Sen. Ron Johnson, the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee.



In others, the pair discussed "our task" and a "secret society," as well as ways to "fix" damage done by the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's email server, Johnson and House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy said.



"That is a level of bias that is stunning among law enforcement officers," Gowdy said Tuesday on Fox News. "It is manifest bias not just against Trump, but against his kids, against his business interests."



The revelations from the new trove of text messages come at the same time as leading Republicans have quizzed the FBI over a missing series of exchanges between the two officials, with some Republicans suggesting there could be a nefarious motive behind the gap.



