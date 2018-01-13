DC Daily: NAACP President says President Trump is 'a racist'

"The Democrats are all talk and no action. They are doing nothing to fix DACA. Great opportunity missed. Too bad!" President Trump tweeted. He went on to repeat his tweet an hour later.
President Trump has said a deal over the DACA program needs to be tied with an agreement on immigration security. Though, bipartisan talks about a deal on DACA and immigration hit a snag this week, following the president's reportedly vulgar comments to a group of lawmakers regarding immigrants.
-- Iran pushed back on President Trump's sanctions targeting the country's judiciary.
President Trump waived key sanctions the U.S. lifted as part of the deal and added new sanctions on 14 Iranian individuals and entities, among them Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani, head of Iran's judiciary, CNN reported.
Iran's Foreign Ministry said the move is a "hostile and illegal act" and "has gone way beyond all internationally accepted behavior red lines."