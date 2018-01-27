DC Daily: Casino mogul Wynn resigns from RNC role; Arpaio 'would deport' Dreamers

Former Sheriff Joe on DACA: 'I would deport these Dreamers'
-- Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio told ABC News he agrees with most of President Donald Trump's policies but has a different stance on Dreamers.
"I would deport these Dreamers and let them see the country they came from, be ambassadors to our country, and later on give them kind of a fast track to come back into the United States legally and that would take care of a lot of issues," Arpaio told ABC News regarding thousands of "Dreamers" participating in the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program.
Arpaio, who recently announced his campaign for Arizona's open Senate seat that will be vacated by Sen. Jeff Flake, has spoken out against amnesty for some time.
This week, the White House offered a plan to create a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million undocumented immigrants in exchange for $25 billion for his long-promised border wall and further border security.