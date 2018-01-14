D.C. Daily: DACA 'probably dead,' President Trump says in early-morning tweet

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Sunday morning, President Trump took to his preferred medium, Twitter, to say that DACA is “probably dead.”

In the tweet, Trump claimed that Democrats don’t really want the program.

“DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don’t really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our Military.”

Moments later, the President, in another tweet, went on to say he wants people coming into the U.S. based on merit, not lottery.

“I, as President, want people coming into our Country who are going to help us become strong and great again, people coming in through a system based on MERIT. No more Lotteries!”

Texas schools failed to identify special education students

(ABC) -- A report released by the U.S. Department of Education Thursday concluded that the Texas Education Agency did not comply with federal laws to identify and provide services to students with disabilities.

The department found that some independent school districts in the state "took actions specifically designed to decrease the percentage of students identified for special education" and that the Texas Education Agency "failed to fulfill its general supervisory and monitoring responsibilities."

Trump administration to allow states to enforce work requirements for Medicaid

(ABC) -- The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) today released new policy guidance that allows states to enforce work requirements on the millions of low-income people who receive Medicaid.

The move by the Trump administration paves the way for states to start programs that deny health coverage through Medicaid unless people demonstrate they work or are participating in "community engagement activities" like volunteering.

The guidance explains what is needed for states to get federal approval for programs that impose work requirements, and explains that the proposals must not include those with a "disability, elderly beneficiaries, children, and pregnant women" who are eligible for Medicaid.

Condoleezza Rice on #MeToo: 'Let's not turn women into snowflakes'

(CNN) -- Former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said that while she believes the #MeToo movement is "a good thing," people need "to be a little bit careful" about how they respond to it.

"Let's not turn women into snowflakes. Let's not infantilize women," Rice insisted during an interview with CNN's David Axelrod on "The Axe Files."

Rice said she didn't want "to get to a place that men start to think, 'Well, maybe it's just better not to have women around.' I've heard a little bit of that. And it, it worries me," she told Axelrod.

