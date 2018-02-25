D.C. Daily: California Democratic Party fails to endorse Dianne Feinstein

SAN DIEGO – Delegates at the California Democratic Party State Convention failed to endorse any candidates for U.S. Senate, governor and attorney general, denying Dianne Feinstein endorsement in her bid to stay seated in the U.S. Senate.

The indecision sent shock through the party with 54 percent of the vote going to state Senate leader Kevin de Leon and 37 percent for Feinstein.

"The outcome of today's endorsement vote is an astounding rejection of politics as usual, and it boosts our campaign's momentum as we all stand shoulder to shoulder against a complacent status quo," de Leon said late Saturday in a prepared statement.

Still, Feinstein holds a sizable lead over de Leon in statewide polls.

Meanwhile, the gubernatorial vote was split between Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom. State Treasurer John Chiang, former state Superintendent Delaine Eastin and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

The convention wraps up Sunday at the San Diego Convention Center with delegates expected to adopt the 2018 party platform.

Trump floats new gun measures as gun owners talk 'betrayal'

(ABC) -- When President Donald Trump raised the idea of banning "bump stocks" and curbing young people's access to guns, gun owners and advocates who helped his political rise talked about disloyalty and desertion.

Trump's flirtation with modest gun control measures drew swift condemnation from gun groups, hunters and sportsmen who banked on the president to be a stalwart opponent to any new restrictions.He's pledging to make schools safer and reduce gun violence after the Florida school shooting.

But gun advocates see a weakening resolve from the man they voted for in droves and spent millions to elect.

Dems release Russia probe memo defending FBI surveillance

(ABC) -- Two weeks after President Donald Trump blocked its full release, the House Intelligence Committee published a partially blacked-out version of a classified Democratic memo aiming to counter a GOP narrative that the FBI and Justice Department conspired against Trump as they investigated his ties to Russia.

The document's release Saturday was the latest development in an extraordinary back and forth between Republicans and Democrats about the credibility of multiple inquiries into links between the Trump campaign and Russia, and the integrity of the top U.S. law enforcement agencies.

The document attempts to undercut and add context to some of the main points from a declassified Republican memo made public earlier this month. In that memo, Republicans went after the FBI and the Justice Department over the use of information compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele in obtaining a secret warrant to monitor the communications of onetime Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page.

