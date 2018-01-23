DC Daily: AG Jeff Sessions reportedly interviewed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in Russia probe

What's happening in the political world :



Report: AG Sessions questioned by Mueller investigators

-- Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned for several hours last week by special counsel Robert Mueller's office as part of the investigation into Russia's meddling in the election and whether President Trump obstructed justice since taking office, a source close to Sessions told CNN.



The interview took place last Wednesday, according to a New York Times report. A source familiar with the discussion said it was the first time Sessions was interviewed and he was not under subpoena.



The White House said it is cooperating with Mueller's investigation and press secretary Sarah Sanders said she didn't know if Sessions and Trump discussed the interview on Monday when Sessions was at the White House.



Sessions announced he would recuse himself from all matters relating to the Russia investigation in early March 2017. Politicians, including Republicans, praised the decision at the time, but Trump has publicly rebuked his attorney general and said he wished Sessions had not recused himself.



Trump's morning tweet(s)

-- President Trump addressed the end of the government shutdown and missing texts from an FBI agent on his Twitter timelines Tuesday morning:

Even Crazy Jim Acosta of Fake News CNN agrees: “Trump World and WH sources dancing in end zone: Trump wins again...Schumer and Dems caved...gambled and lost.” Thank you for your honesty Jim! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2018

In one of the biggest stories in a long time, the FBI now says it is missing five months worth of lovers Strzok-Page texts, perhaps 50,000, and all in prime time. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2018

Nobody knows for sure that the Republicans & Democrats will be able to reach a deal on DACA by February 8, but everyone will be trying....with a big additional focus put on Military Strength and Border Security. The Dems have just learned that a Shutdown is not the answer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2018

Thank you to General John Kelly, who is doing a fantastic job, and all of the Staff and others in the White House, for a job well done. Long hours and Fake reporting makes your job more difficult, but it is always great to WIN, and few have won more than us! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2018

Axios: Wray threatened to resign under pressure from Sessions

-- FBI Director Chris Wray threatened to resign as Attorney General Jeff Sessions called on him to fire his outgoing deputy, Axios reported.



CNN previously reported Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe told other senior FBI officials months ago that he planned to retire in the near future, is eligible to retire in March and, under FBI rules governing accumulated leave, may be able to exit earlier. McCabe has taken fire publicly from President Donald Trump and his allies in recent weeks over the FBI's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation and his connections to anti-Trump messages sent between two FBI employees during the campaign.



The Axios report, based on three unnamed sources, said Sessions was pressuring Wray to fire McCabe, and that one source familiar with the situation said Sessions conveyed to White House counsel Don McGahn how upset Wray was about the request, and that McGahn in turn said it wasn't worth losing Wray over.



