Congressman Mike Levin wins re-election for California's 49th House District

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Democrat Mike Levin has won re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives in California's 49th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

The incumbent congressman defeated Republican challenger Brian Maryott. Levin collected 155,076 votes when 96% of the precincts were reported. On the flip side, Maryott had 135,229 votes.

California's 49th Congressional District encompasses parts of North San Diego County and stretches into a portion of south Orange County as well.

Levin's win comes after President Joe Biden made a campaign stop in San Diego the week before Midterm Election Day.

Levin said in a statement he is excited to represent the district again.

"Serving this beautiful District and its talented residents has been a remarkable opportunity. I am so proud of the work we have done to make healthcare more affordable, to pass historic legislation to rein in global climate change, to improve the quality of life for our veterans, to increase America’s international competitiveness in semiconductors, and to rebuild our nation’s badly neglected infrastructure," the statement said. "I am particularly honored to have been able to work across the aisle to build bipartisan, common-sense coalitions to tackle many of these issues. There is much more to be done, and I look forward to the challenge."

Levin also thanked Maryott in his statement, saying competing for votes is a crucial part of a thriving democracy.

"I want to reassure you that my door is always open," Levin said to Maryott voters in his statement. "I welcome opportunities to work together because the best legislation is always that with the broadest input."

This is the second time Levin has defeated Maryott head-to-head to represent District 49.

