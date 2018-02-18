Police: Woman stabs son four times during argument at San Diego home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A woman was arrested early Sunday morning after police say she stabbed her son several times.

Police responded to the 8000 block of Donzee Street near I-805 and SR-163 just after 2 a.m.

According to police, a 71-year-old mother and her 31-year-old son got into an argument when things got physical.

The woman reportedly stabbed her son four times before calling police to report the stabbing.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His mother was arrested and booked into jail.