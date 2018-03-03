Police warn of suspect secretly recording women at UCSD, posting video online

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - University of California, San Diego, campus police are searching for suspect secretly recording women on campus.

UCSD police said videos have been posted online showing underneath female skirts in various public places on campus. Police said the videos recorded have also depicted females in shorts or yoga pants.

Police said they are attempting to identify a suspect and any victims involved.

Anyone with information that may be helpful in the investigation is asked to call campus police at 858-534-4357 or email UCSD police at detective@ucsd.edu.

Police advised those at risk to report any suspicious activity they see, have a plan to address any invasion of privacy, be aware of your surroundings and locations of campus emergency phones, and to use the campus safety escort program.