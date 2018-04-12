Police warn about thefts while pumping gas

(KGTV) - Authorities in Southern California are warning drivers of so-called “slider thefts” that occur when a victim is pumping gas.



According to authorities, thieves locate a potential victim at a gas pump and drive up on the opposite side of the person’s vehicle.



A thief then bends down out of sight of the victim, slides up to the person’s vehicle, opens the door and steals a purse or wallet or other valuables.



The thief slides back into his or her own vehicle and drives away.



Authorities said thieves have seemingly women in many cases.



Drivers are being reminded to take basic precautions at gas stations, such as closing windows, locking doors and taking out the keys.



Also, authorities said drivers should always have their purse or wallet with them, or at least put valuable items out of sight.



