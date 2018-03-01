Police searching for women accused of stealing $44K during check frauds

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying two women accused in a series of check frauds and commercial burglaries.

On January 10, police say two women wearing scrubs targeted victims at several Bank of America locations in Carlsbad.

The suspects reportedly asked victims in parking lots to cash checks for nearly $5,000 promising to pay the victims $40 for their help.

After several days, the victims found out that the checks were returned as fraudulent.

Investigators have determined that the total estimated loss was $44,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carlsbad Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit at 760-931-2173 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.