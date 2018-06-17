Missing 87-year-old La Jolla man found

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A man who went missing from his La Jolla home Saturday morning has been found, according to police.

87-year-old Stanton "Stan" West was found just after 1 p.m., though police didn't specify where he was located.

West was reported missing by his daughter after she returned to his house Saturday night and found his vehicle missing.

According to police, West only drives the vehicle on a one-mile route from his home to the McDonald’s on the 4200 block of Nobel Drive. His daughter told police that if he took another route, he wouldn’t know how to get home.