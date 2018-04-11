Police searching for man suspected of threatening Target employee with razor during robbery

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man suspected of threatening a Target employee with a razor during a robbery.

Police say the incident happened around 10 a.m. on March 25 at the Target on the 1200 block of Camino Del Rio North.

According to police, a loss prevention officer noticed a man inside the store he recognized from previous encounters.

Police say the man grabbed three memory cards and attempted to remove them from their cases.

After removing one of the memory cards and placing it in his pocket, the man was confronted by the officer who followed him to the exit.

The suspect then threatened the officer with a folding razor knife he removed from his waistband.

The suspect is described as a six-foot tall 28-year-old white male wearing a tan colored long-sleeve dress shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego Police at 619-531-2299.