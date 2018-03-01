Police search illegal marijuana dispensary in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) -- El Cajon Police searched an illegal marijuana dispensary that resulted in six people being detained Thursday morning.

Police served the search warrant after receiving complaints about the illegal business, which is located near homes on the 400 block of West Douglas Avenue.

The City of El Cajon doesn’t allow marijuana dispensaries within city limits.

When police arrived, they found marijuana, marijuana edibles, drinks and cash.

Police said no arrests have been made in the case, but the investigation is ongoing.