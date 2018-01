SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Police are looking for an at-risk woman last seen leaving her home in Southeastern San Diego.

Miriam Ramirez Williamson, 48, walked away from home in the early morning hours of Dec. 28.

Her family members say she spends time in parks and possibly the Food 4 Less in National City.

Williamson is Hispanic, 4’10” tall, 210 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact San Diego Police at 619-531-2000.