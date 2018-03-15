Police raid illegal marijuana shop in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Pounds of marijuana, concentrates and edibles, cash, and handguns were seized from a Pacific Beach pot dispensary Thursday.

San Diego Police raided Truly Green, located at 4150 Mission Blvd., at about 8 a.m. for illegally operating the business.

The seizure included 57 pounds of high-grade marijuana, more than 1400 marijuana concentrates and edibles, $3,100 in cash, and two handguns.

Two employees were arrested for possession of marijuana for sale and operating a business without a permit. They were released with a citation.

Police said the owners were not present, but police said they will be charged.