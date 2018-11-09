Police: Man robs same gas station twice within six months

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they believe robbed the same San Diego gas station twice in six months.

According to police, the first robbery happened at the Chevron on the 3500 block of National Avenue on June 2 at 4 a.m. with the second taking place November 3 at 3:52 a.m.

During both robberies, the suspect stole cash and cigarettes, pointing a handgun at the clerk. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 35 to 40-years-old and between 5’6’” and 5’9” tall.

During the June robbery the man was wearing blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt. On November 3, the suspect was wearing blue jeans, a blue and white plaid shirt, blue bandana and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police at 619-531-2299 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. ​​​​​​​