Police investigating string of Chula Vista school burglaries

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Police in Chula Vista are investigating a string of burglaries at schools in the city throughout January.

Police said Tuesday that thefts at high schools and middle schools have increased.

In total, the department says the burglaries occurred at five schools, some of which have been burglarized multiple times.

RELATED: Woman accused of looting evacuated home arraigned on burglary charges

All the schools are located east of Interstate 805 in Otay Ranch, Eastlake and Bonita.

Police say they believe the thefts take place between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. after the custodians leave and before the administration begins their day.

It appears the suspects forced their way into some of the schools, smashing windows and locks, but not others, police say.

RELATED: Police arrest man in 'Bolt Bandit' burglary series

The suspects have taken between $200 and $500 in cash as well as laptops and cameras.

Police are asking for help from students and neighbors who may have seen something.

Anyone with information is being asked to call dispatch at 619-691-5151.

RELATED: 2 teens arrested in connection with Chula Vista burglary, police chase