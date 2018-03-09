SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Police are investigating reports of a gunfight in the city's Chollas Creek neighborhood.

Police officers responded to reports of two people, described as two black males, shooting at each other in the 5000 block of Auburn Drive shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The shooting occurred on a residential street just blocks from two elementary schools: John Marshall Elementary School and The Waldorf School of San Diego.

No injuries have been reported. Police have not released any information on the suspects as of yet.