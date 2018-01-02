Police investigating New Year's Eve death in Mountain View

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police are investigating a deadly New Year's Eve shooting in San Diego's Mountain View community.

A report of a person down in the 3800 block of Teak Street came in just before midnight. Officers responded to find 23-year-old Diego Armando Villa on the sidewalk with apparent gunshot wounds to the head and arm.

Paramedics and San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel also responded to administer first aid.

Villa was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries at about 3 a.m. Monday.

San Diego Police homicide detectives are investigating the death. Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.