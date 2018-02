SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police are working to identify a body discovered at a shipyard along San Diego Bay.

The body, only described as a white male, was found at Continental Maritime of San Diego shortly before 12 p.m. Saturday. The shipyard sits underneath the Coronado Bay Bridge.

Harbor Police are not sure who the man is and are investigating.

No further information was immediately released.

