Police investigate reports of gunfire at Riverside County mall
Mark Saunders
12:13 PM, Feb 8, 2018
Share Article
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) - Gunshots were reported at a Riverside County mall Thursday.
The shooting was reported at Moreno Valley Mall just off Interstate 215 just before 12 p.m. Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed they were investigating reports of gunshots but it was not an active shooter situation.
#MoValPD investigating report of possible gunshots heard at Moreno Valley Mall. Police on scene. Not active shooter situation. More details to follow