Police investigate reports of gunfire at Riverside County mall

Mark Saunders
12:13 PM, Feb 8, 2018
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) - Gunshots were reported at a Riverside County mall Thursday.

The shooting was reported at Moreno Valley Mall just off Interstate 215 just before 12 p.m. Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed they were investigating reports of gunshots but it was not an active shooter situation.

It's not clear if any injuries have occurred. Officers were on scene investigating.

10News is monitoring this breaking news story.

