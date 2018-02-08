Police investigate reports of gunfire at Riverside County mall

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) - Gunshots were reported at a Riverside County mall Thursday.

The shooting was reported at Moreno Valley Mall just off Interstate 215 just before 12 p.m. Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed they were investigating reports of gunshots but it was not an active shooter situation.

#MoValPD investigating report of possible gunshots heard at Moreno Valley Mall. Police on scene. Not active shooter situation. More details to follow — Riverside County Sheriff Media Info Bureau (@RSOmedia) February 8, 2018

SHOOTER IN THE MORENO VALLEY MALL PLZ AVOID THE AREA — princess lei(gh)a (@CauseLeighasCoo) February 8, 2018

Do not go to the MORENO Valley Mall, I heard crucial gun shots ... just ran out . DONT GO — misscurlythang (@misscurlythang_) February 8, 2018

My co worker got a frantic call from her sister and she said there was a shooting in the Moreno Valley mall :( — Shadieee.Mamaaa 💘 (@shaay94_) February 8, 2018

It's not clear if any injuries have occurred. Officers were on scene investigating.

