Police identify East Village stabbing victim as Navy sailor

Allison Horn
12:43 PM, Jan 3, 2018
Credit: Google
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - An active-duty Navy sailor died at the hands of his partner in an East Village apartment building New Year’s Day, according to San Diego Police.

Investigators say Terry Benson stabbed 28-year-old serviceman James Hearn, in the hallway of the Market St. Village Apartments at 699 14th St.

Officers got a call about a man down in a 5th floor hallway and found Hearn suffering from wounds to his upper torso. Hearn died at the scene.

RELATED: 1 dead in homicide at East Village apartment complex

Police arrested Benson in the building just after the stabbing.

The motive is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top