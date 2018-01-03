Police identify East Village stabbing victim as Navy sailor

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - An active-duty Navy sailor died at the hands of his partner in an East Village apartment building New Year’s Day, according to San Diego Police.

Investigators say Terry Benson stabbed 28-year-old serviceman James Hearn, in the hallway of the Market St. Village Apartments at 699 14th St.

Officers got a call about a man down in a 5th floor hallway and found Hearn suffering from wounds to his upper torso. Hearn died at the scene.

Police arrested Benson in the building just after the stabbing.

The motive is unknown at this time.