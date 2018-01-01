1 dead in suspected homicide at East Village apartment complex

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego police were investigating a suspected homicide at an East Village apartment complex early New Year's Day.

Police confirmed the investigation at the Market St. Village Apartment complex at 14th and G Streets. Police received the call of a person down in the building's hallway just before 3:30 a.m. Monday. Officers arrived to find a man in the 5th-floor hallway with a stab wound to his upper torso.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

While tending to the victim officers located another man, who they detained as a suspect in the assault, police said.

The victim's name was not released pending family notification.