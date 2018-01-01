1 dead in suspected homicide at East Village apartment complex

Mark Saunders
7:36 AM, Jan 1, 2018
1 min ago
Credit: Google
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego police were investigating a suspected homicide at an East Village apartment complex early New Year's Day.

Police confirmed the investigation at the Market St. Village Apartment complex at 14th and G Streets. Police received the call of a person down in the building's hallway just before 3:30 a.m. Monday. Officers arrived to find a man in the 5th-floor hallway with a stab wound to his upper torso.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

While tending to the victim officers located another man, who they detained as a suspect in the assault, police said.

The victim's name was not released pending family notification.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top