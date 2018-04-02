Police: Burglary suspects use stolen credit card to go shopping at Macy's

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Police are asking for the public’s help after they say several suspects stole credit cards and used them to go shopping at Macy’s.

Police say a house on the 400 block of Vista Way was burglarized on January 10. The suspects took cash and credit cards, according to authorities.

Just hours after the burglary, police say the suspects used one of the victim’s credit cards at the Macy’s located in the Chula Vista Mall.

Anyone with information is asked to call 619-422-8477.