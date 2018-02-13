Plane evacuated at John Wayne Airport after fire reported on board

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- More than 100 people were forced to evacuate a Southwest Airlines plane Monday night after a fire was reported on board.

A total of 139 passengers and five crew members were evacuated from the plane. The Boeing 737 was forced to turn around after smoke was spotted on the plane.

Several minor injuries were reported but no one had to be transported to the hospital.

The airport later tweeted that a fire was believed to be in the auxiliary power unit.

