Pickup truck bursts into flames outside businesses

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A pickup truck burst into flames for unknown reasons in front of several Ocean Beach-area businesses early Tuesday morning, but no injuries were reported.



The fire was reported shortly before 4 a.m. on in the 4200 block of Voltaire Street, near Catalina Boulevard, according to authorities.



Responding firefighters arrived at the scene to find an unoccupied truck fully engulfed in flames, but crews were able to quickly douse the blaze before it spread to the nearby businesses.



Jen Schmidt, who lives in an apartment building nearby, heard what she thought was a massive explosion and called 911.



“I heard the explosion, and I ran out and called 911 and started yelling for everybody to get up … I was scared there was someone was [in the truck],” Schmidt told 10News.



Bill Homik, the owner of nearby Catalina Lounge, was inside his bar when he heard an explosion. He told 10News he heard what sounded like an artillery shell from his Army days.



Homik said his bar suffered smoke damage but he believed it wasn't enough to prevent him from opening for business later in the day.



Schmidt's apartment building was also damaged by smoke.



Arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.



