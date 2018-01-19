Phony doctor suspect charged for Sharp Grossmont hospital visit

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - A man accused of impersonating a doctor at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in East San Diego County pleaded not guilty to a felony impersonation charge Friday.

Zaid Jeorge had been seen at the hospital several times since Christmas, prosecutors said at his arraignment.

Prosecutors said Jeorge wore a Sharp lab coat which appeared to have his name and ‘anesthesiologist’ stitched on the front. He also had a picture of himself in the lab coat on his LinkedIn page.

Jeorge is accused of using a phone to set up an account to access a Sharp database. Investigators do not believe Jeorge tried to treat patients.

Security guards at the hospital cornered Jeorge in the doctors' lounge, and said Jeorge told them he was a Swedish intern.

Jeorge is an Iraqi national with a Swedish passport. He has family in San Diego, according to prosecutors.

He is currently in custody on an immigration hold.