Philippines eyes turning volcano villages to `no man's land'

More than 80,000 villagers have fled to schools turned into shelters. Albay officials declared the province of more than 1.3 million people under a state of calamity two weeks ago.
"There is actually a permanent danger zone. Why don't we declare that as a no man's land so that no people will go there anymore because each time Mayon's eruption ends residents go back until the next explosion comes," defense secretary, Delfin Lorenzana said.
"We will have always this problem of evacuation." "The first thing that we have to find out is what would be the solution for people who are there tilling the land which they own and is titled in their name," Duterte said.