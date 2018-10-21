PETA: Cow's milk a symbol of white supremacy

According to PETA’s latest press release, cow’s milk is a symbol of white supremacy.

In a statement, the animal rights group links the dairy industry’s treatment of the cows to the concept of white supremacy.

“Aside from ‘lactose-tolerant’ white supremacists, cow’s milk really is the perfect drink of choice for all (even unwitting) supremacists, since the dairy industry inflicts extreme violence on other living beings,” the organization said in part.

“PETA is trying to wake people up to the implications of choosing this white beverage and suggesting that they choose something else pronto,” the statement continues.

The release further claims that the dairy industry has “control over your mind.” Read the full statement by clicking here.