Person with gunshot wound found on steps of California Capitol

Posted at 10:14 AM, Jun 12, 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A person with a gunshot wound was found on the steps of the California Capitol early Monday, Sacramento police said.

Officer Cody Tapley told The Sacramento Bee that officers responded to a report of a shooting on a street near the Capitol shortly after 4 a.m. and found the victim two blocks away on the Capitol's west steps.

The person was taken to a hospital with a wound that was not considered to be life-threatening, the Bee reported.

A telephone message seeking additional details was left at the police department's media relations office.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
