Person with gunshot wound found on steps of California Capitol

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A person with a gunshot wound was found on the steps of the California Capitol early Monday, Sacramento police said.

Officer Cody Tapley told The Sacramento Bee that officers responded to a report of a shooting on a street near the Capitol shortly after 4 a.m. and found the victim two blocks away on the Capitol's west steps.

The person was taken to a hospital with a wound that was not considered to be life-threatening, the Bee reported.

A telephone message seeking additional details was left at the police department's media relations office.