People are now blurring their homes on Google Maps to deter potential burglars

RIVERSIDE, California (KABC) -- With burglaries, break-ins and home invasion robberies on the rise in Southern California, experts say there is yet another tool at homeowners' disposal to protect property.

Some residents are now "blurring" out their homes in the street-view function on Google Maps.

"I've never even heard of that, and I think it's a great idea," said Ofc. Ryan Railsback with the Riverside Police Department. "Criminals are coming up with new and innovative ways to do their job, so we need to be up on how to do ours."

"That is a very good way for people to protect their homes," he added.

How does the "blurring" function on Google Maps work? It's a relatively easy process to complete.

Users can find their property on Google Maps and click on "report a problem" on the upper left corner of the screen.

You'll then need to answer a few questions and submit your request to Google to make the change.

"What a great idea to harden your target; meaning to make your residence a little more anonymous so that people can't see what you have or what your house looks like," said law enforcement expert Bruce Thomas.

Thomas said it's also important to have proper signage on your property, indicating the use of cameras or security systems, or even a guard dog at your home.

"I would say your higher-end gangs that have targeted high-end homes are probably using all sorts of social media tools to gain intelligence (about properties) just as we as police officers do," he said.

