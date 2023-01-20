Chula Vista man killed in pedestrian crash on State Route 52

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol says a 27-year-old Chula Vista man died Thursday night after he fell from an overcrossing onto State Route 52, where several cars hit him.

CHP's press release says the fatal crash happened around 7:55 p.m., when the pedestrian fell from the Convoy Street overcrossing and landed in traffic lanes of SR-52 westbound. CHP says it is still investigating how the pedestrian fell from the overcrossing.

First responders pronounced the man dead on the scene. All lanes of SR-52 westbound at Convoy Street were closed for about an hour as traffic investigators processed the scene, the press release says.

"No other involved parties sustained any injuries," CHP says. "At this time, it is unknown if the pedestrian was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol."

The release says the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office is working on a toxicology report for this case.

If you witnessed this fatal pedestrian crash, CHP is asking you to contact one of the officers on the case at 858-293-6000.

CHP won't identify the pedestrian until the next of kin have been notified about his death.