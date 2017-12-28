Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Carmel Valley area

Zac Self
6:01 PM, Dec 27, 2017
32 mins ago
Self, Zachary
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the Carmel Valley area Wednesday night.

According to police, the incident happened on Carmel Country Road and Del Mar Heights Road near the San Diego Fire Department’s Station 24 and Torrey Pines High School.  The condition of the pedestrian who was hit in unknown at this time. 

While investigating the auto-pedestrian crash, an officer's vehicle was struck by another vehicle. Police said the officer was not injured. 

10News is monitoring this story and will continue to keep you updated as soon as we have more information. 

