Passenger rail service restored a month after San Clemente-area coastal landslide

An Amtrak Acela Express passenger train pulls into the station on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Westwood, Mass. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
Posted at 1:41 PM, May 30, 2023
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — Passenger rail service has been restored along a section of the Southern California coast a month after a landslide damaged a historic building and threatened seaside tracks.

Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner service and regional Metrolink trains resumed travel through San Clemente during the Memorial Day weekend, both railroads announced on their websites.

The move followed completion of emergency work to stabilize a slope that slid on April 27, damaging the Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens on a hilltop above a section of railroad tracks between San Diego and Los Angeles.

The landslide broke off the ocean view terrace at the Spanish Colonial Revival-style center, which was built in the late 1920s as the home of the city's founder. The center partially reopened last week.

