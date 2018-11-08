Part of SR-56 to close overnight Thursday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Caltrans plans to close a portion of eastbound State Route 56 overnight Thursday.

According to the agency, all eastbound lanes of SR-56 at Camino Del Sur as well as the Camino Del Sur on-ramp will close Thursday from 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m.

The closure will take place so crews can work on the Carmel Road overcrossing. The work is part of a county-wide project to install self-reflecting signs.

CHECK TRAFFIC CONDITIONS

According to Caltrans, the new signs will enhance nighttime visibility and will replace signs that require light fixtures.