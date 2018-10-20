Parkland shooting victim's father advocates for common sense gun laws

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV)— Hundreds of volunteers and voters attended the “Moms Demand Action” Rally in Vista. They gathered, rallied, and went door to door, advocating for what they call, “common sense gun legislation.” They featured a special guest speaker, Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter to an active shooter in Parkland, Florida this February.

With only two days left until the deadline of voter registration, volunteers are ramping up their last-minute pushes. 10News followed a few volunteers on their door knocking routes in Vista. They said every step they took was to garner every vote for their cause.

“We need to vote like our lives depend on it, because they do,” Wendy Wheatcroft, California Chapter Leader of “Moms Demand Action,” said.

It’s something Fred Guttenberg knows all too well.

“My daughter was… my life… she’s gone,” he said.

His daughter, Jaime Guttenberg, was 14 years old when she was killed at Stoneman Douglas High School.

“When you live through what we’ve lived through, it ain’t easy,” Guttenberg said.

Guttenberg said since his daughter’s death in February, his life mission has changed. It is now to get people around the country to the polls, and advocate for what he calls “common sense gun legislation.”

“I support the 2nd Amendment,” Gutenberg said. “My father-in-law owns guns. I have no problem with legal gun owners. It is an effort to keep weapons out of the hands who intend to kill others.”

That is the message he hopes will resonate with voters across the aisle.

“I am here today for one reason. It’s to tell people it could have been you, and you better vote,” Guttenberg said.

To check your voter registration status, click this LINK.