Parents worry about cuts coming to Sweetwater Union High School District

(KGTV) - Sweetwater Union High School District officials say their revised budget will not have a major impact on students, but some parents are getting notices from schools informing them of cuts to some afterschool programs, tutoring and summer school.

The discovery of an accounting miscalculation over the summer led to a $30 million budget shortfall that the district rushed to fix. On Oct. 8, the district’s board unanimously approved a revised and balanced 2018-19 budget. The San Diego County Office of Education has until Nov. 8 to approve it.

Changes to the budget include furlough days for numerous district employees, elimination of paid training days for teachers and cuts to the adult education program. Other cost-saving measures in the budget include energy conservation strategies and a reduction in travel expenses.

In a statement, district officials said: “Throughout this budget challenge, we believe that we have remained pragmatic, honest, and transparent in our efforts. This process has also enabled us to implement new practices and protocols that will help prevent this situation in the future.”

District spokesman Manny Rubio said the revisions would not have an impact on district students. He also said schools in the district would not see major changes or reductions in staffing or programs.

“There will be no major changes, and student impact will be minimized as we go forward with the plan,” Rubio told 10News.

However, last week, officials at Rancho Del Rey Middle School sent a letter to families informing them of “cutbacks that may affect some parents as they plan for their students outside of school activities.”

In the letter, Rancho Del Rey officials said a tutoring program at the school would no longer be offered “due to a district-wide budget shortfall.” The letter went on to say summer school in June 2019 would not be offered.

Good afternoon Parents and Caregivers,



Due to a district-wide budget shortfall, we are experiencing cutbacks that may affect some parents as they plan for their students outside of school schedules: Effective tomorrow, the after-school homework center in the library will no longer be offered.

LCAP-funded tutoring, including morning math tutoring in the library and Advisory tutoring with Mr. Braito and Ms. Herrera will no longer be offered.

Summer school in June of 2019 will not be offered.

Credit recovery after school will not be offered, although currently we are still having opportunities during the school day Please know that in keeping with the tradition of educational excellence there will be no impact on the classes offered to our students. Students and parents are encouraged to maintain contact with classroom teachers regarding supports that might be offered during Advisories and lunches.

Earlier this week, a parent whose child attends Otay Ranch High School and a parent with a child at Eastlake High School both said they received the same letter verbatim.

Asked about the letter, Rubio told 10News specific schools were not being ordered to make any cuts. He said the district asked individual schools to make adjustments “to help be more efficient.” He added that each school is responsible for determining how they make those adjustments.

Regarding the specific contents of the letter, Rubio said tutoring would not be completely eliminated; it would be moved to a different time during the school day.

As for summer school, Rubio confirmed that summer classes would not be offered at Rancho Del Rey and students looking to take those classes will have to go to a different site. The district is planning to release more information on summer school, including potential locations, by the end of this year, Rubio said.

Rubio said the district will post a breakdown of the revised budget on their website in the coming days that will hopefully answer any questions the public may have.